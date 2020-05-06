Most MDOT roadside parks reopening May 15

Most roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season Friday, May 15. However, the Lake Michigan Shores Roadside Park on US-31 in Charlevoix County will remain closed for a few more weeks until shoreline repairs are made.

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Parks in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula operate seasonally, usually closing in late October and reopening in the spring.

While most parks are scheduled to be open May 15, motorists should not expect drinking water to be turned on until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.

A map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks are available on the MDOT website.