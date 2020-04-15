Mose and Leah Theoret Catholic School Tuition Assistance Endowment established

The U.P. Catholic Foundation announced the establishment of the Mose and Leah Theoret Catholic School Tuition Assistance Endowment.

Marie Theoret, daughter of Mose and Leah, created the fund to provide financial support to the Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba and St. Francis de Sales Catholic School in Manistique with the purpose of assisting those students with financial need.

Marie Theoret, the oldest of six children of Mose and Leah Theoret, graduated from Escanaba High School in 1941. She received a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin and taught at Pulaski High School in Milwaukee for 35 years, where she served as English Department Chair for 25 years.

After her retirement, Theoret relocated to Flat Rock, Mich. to care for her aging mother, Leah. During her nearly 30 years of retirement, Theoret was extremely active in faith formation and evangelization at Holy Family Parish in Flat Rock. She served as a weekday lector, evangelization coordinator, and taught CCD. She was also a strong supporter of Holy Name School and St. Francis de Sales School where her nephew Father Glenn Theoret was stationed for 12 years. Father Theoret is currently the pastor of St. Louis the King Parish in Harvey.

Mose and Leah owned and operated a general merchandise store in Flat Rock and were founding life-long members of Holy Family Parish. To keep the memory of her beloved parents and their strong values of Catholic education alive, Theoret established a fund in their name with a $170,000 gift from her IRA upon her death at the age of 92.

To make a donation to the Mose and Leah Theoret Catholic School Tuition Assistance Endowment Fund, visit http://upcatholicfoundation.org/.

For more information , visit http://upcatholicfoundation.org/2020/03/30/mose-and-leah-theoret-catholic-school-tuition-assistance-endowment-a-legacy-of-catholic-faith-and-education/.