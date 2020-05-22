Morgan Falls still accessible, but only through non-motorized means

The City of Marquette has closed the two-track leading to Morgan Falls from County Road 553 to motorized vehicles. This is also known as snowmobile Trail 417 during the winter months.

A previous announcement stated that motorized vehicles are not allowed in this area from April 1 through December 31 annually. The correct dates for this closure are April 1 through December 1 annually.

Public wishing to access Morgan Falls can still do so through non-motorized means.

Parking for use of the entire trails system is available at the Noquemanon Trail Network trail head.

Those wishing to use ORV trails are encouraged to contact the Michigan DNR regarding the newly approved ORV trail system through the west end of the Heartwood forest property.