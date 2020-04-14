More than one million filed for unemployment in Michigan

More than one million Michigan residents have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 outbreak. That’s nearly a quarter of Michigan’s workforce population.

“The state of Michigan has paid out $300 million to nearly 600,000 people,” said Jeff Donofrio, Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

But with the sudden increase of people filing for unemployment, the website and phone lines are having a hard time keeping up.

To help aid the high demand, the Department of Labor has added several servers to the website and increased staff at the call center. Special Saturday hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. have also been added for those who are not able to claim unemployment through the website.

Traditionally, there is a 28 day period between when you become unemployed till the end of when you can claim unemployment through the state. But Donofrio says not to worry about that period if you’ve lost your job due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We will waive the window if that's the reason they've become unemployed and if that's the issue of why they're not getting through - because of the overwhelming volume we are seeing right now,” said Donofrio.

The unemployment office can be reached at 1-866-638-3993.

For more information on filing for unemployment, click here.