More than just a haircut at Reflections Salon

Nearly three months ago, salons were closed.

“A little scary, but we understood it. And we were on board for a little while and then it got old real quick,” said Crystal Carlson, a hairstylist at Reflections Salon.

For Reflections Salon in Escanaba, their customers are more like family.

“However, we still did what we were supposed to do and didn’t do what we weren’t allowed to do. So being open today is precious to us,” said Carlson.

While the salon was closed, everyone worked together to make their facility a safe place.

“We have top to bottom, every nook and cranny, sanitized, cleaned, disinfected. We have removed things that aren’t supposed to be there,” said Carlson.

The CDC has given specific guidelines for opening.

“We are going by all those guidelines and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that our guests that come in are safe because they are number one. They are our number one priority,” said Carlson.

Every hairstylist became Barbicide certified during the shutdown. This changes the way their utensils are sanitized.

“We have a three-step. We have to use an antibacterial soap, clean them, remove all debris. Clean them, let them air dry. And we put them in ship shape which sanitizes them. There again, let them air dry, and then they go into Barbicide,” said Carlson.

Because keeping their salon safe is a top priority.

“I am going to do my part to make sure that everyone that comes through that door is safe, is healthy. And again, there are number one. They are our priority. And if I have to wear these, then that’s what I’ll do,” said Carlson.

For this little salon on Ludington Street, seeing their customers is everything.

“It’s really hard to put into words exactly because saying that we can google and just – ‘just google it and do a haircut’ – it’s more than that,” said Carlson.