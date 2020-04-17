More than $80K combined from two relief funds helping people affected by COVID-19

With no date in sight for when Michigan’s economy will fully reopen, community leaders are still collecting funds to help those in need.

One of the ways people can give back is through Northern Michigan University's Student Relief Fund created in response to COVID-19.

"The Wildcat 2020 Relief Fund for our students has raised over $20,000,” said Jessica Jones, the Director of Donor Engagement at NMU Foundation.

Jones says the relief fund will relieve students of any financial burdens they experience due to the crisis.

"This is going to help students in increments of $300, and students are currently applying. We are currently actively taking applications in,” said Jones. “We foresee all of the money going out, additional funds are going to be released and given to the NMU Food Pantry."

Another relief fund people can contribute to is the Community Response Fund.

So far, community volunteers raised more than $60,000 and give $23,000 to 13 non-profit organizations.

"It's working, and I think in the long run this is going to have a really positive impact on the community once we get through the crisis,” said Stu Bradley, a community volunteer.

Community volunteers are working to make sure every non-profits' needs are met, especially those struggling to stay afloat.

"They raise money, and there not being able to do that in order to keep them functioning as a non-profit. We think it's going about as well as it can,” said Bradley.

Both community leaders welcome people to donate to either fund, anytime.