More than 800 people attend UP Builders Show Friday night

More than 100 hundred vendors from Upper Michigan, Wisconsin, and Lower Michigan showcased their projects tonight at the 46th Annual UP builder’s show.

This all happening Friday evening at NMU’s Superior Dome.

The show brings contractors, land brokers and builders under one roof for thousands of visitors to receive outdoor and indoor project inspiration for their homes.

The annual delight also helps professionals get an idea as to how the upcoming season will be.

"It's important for businesses in the construction industry, for homeowners and even renters for any projects that you want to start thinking about for the spring, booking them now, and getting the sales and the deals that go on, but also for the businesses to start booking up their calendars for the year,” said Sarah Schultz, UP Builders Show Co-chair.

Organizers are giving away $3,000 this weekend, totaling to $1,000 each night of the show to spend in the dome with participating vendors.

The event continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and then Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and kids 12 and under get in for free.