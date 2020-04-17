More than 50 cars create 'motorcade' to show support to health care staff in Iron Mountnain

Dickinson County residents are showing their support for health care staff in Iron Mountain.

On Friday, a local group of more than 50 cars, had a drive-around parade through the Dickinson County Heathcare System's campus. The residents thanking the staff for caring for the community.

Some staff were outside to watch the honking cars, and waving posters. Joe Rizzo, the public relations director at the hospital said it was an emotional day.

"This is a community hospital and I think nothing shows that more than the community support and it was great to see. It was pretty emotional I’ve got to say," said Rizzo.

A Kingsford resident, Whitney Beauchamp, said encouragement is what the day was about.

“To support our hospital, to support our doctors and our nurses, and everybody here, that takes the time for us and our community. We just really appreciate them,” she said.

The effort made its way to the Oscar G. Johnson VA medical center as well.

