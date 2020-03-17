More than 3,500 applications processed for Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

3,590 notarized applications have been processed so far for the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, and thousands more have been received.

The applicant profile has been updated at RedistrictingMichigan.org. It continues to show applicants coming from people across the state and of all backgrounds.

Applications will be accepted through June 1, 2020. As all applications must be signed in the presence of a notary, Secretary of State offices statewide continue to offer free notary services by appointment. Appointments can be made at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH. Once notarized, applications can be submitted by mail or at Secretary of State offices.

For more information and to see the updated applicant profile, visit a href="https://www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127-1633_91141---,00.html"target="_blank">RedistrictingMichigan.org. Michiganders with questions should email Redistricting@Michigan.gov.

