More than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Lower Michigan

UPDATE: 3/22/2020 2:30 p.m.

The latest state data released Sunday afternoon shows 1,035 positive cases of COVID-19 in Lower Michigan and eight deaths.

Sunday's state data, which reported 248 new cases and three new deaths, doesn't show any confirmed cases in Upper Michigan, however the scope of testing in the U.P. remains unclear as testing access is limited and results lag.

______________________

The latest state data released Saturday afternoon shows 787 positive cases of COVID-19 in Lower Michigan and five deaths.

Saturday's state data, which reported 238 new cases and two new deaths, doesn't show any confirmed cases in Upper Michigan, however the scope of testing in the U.P. remains unclear as testing access is limited and results lag.

Michigan is updating information daily at 2:00 p.m. eastern time, with COVID-19 positive results as of 10:00 a.m. Click here to see the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Saturday afternoon, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kevin Piggott emphasized to TV6 that we should assume COVID-19 is already in Upper Michigan. It just hasn't been detected yet, according to the MDHHS.

The CDC website outlines very clearly how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Do not leave, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.

Before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them your symptoms. They will tell you what to do.

Dr. Piggott says his department continues to work to increase access to COVID-19 testing swabs, but they remain in very short supply. The scope of testing in the U.P. is unclear because multiple labs and medical providers are involved in the process. It is taking at least four days to get testing results back.

Gov. Whitmer said Friday afternoon she is not issuing a shelter-in-place order at this time.

"We are not there," said Whitmer.

The governor didn't rule out issuing a shelter-in-place order in the future as other states have done.

"If and when we get to a point where people are not adhering to the counsel of the CDC and best practices and we need to take another step, we will consider doing that when the time is right, but we are not there," said Whitmer.

She urged people to stop spreading rumors and unreliable information on social media.