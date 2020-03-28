More local businesses providing relief and comfort to those impacted by COVID-19

More local businesses throughout Marquette County are coming together, in their own separate ways, to provide relief and comfort to those impacted by COVID-19.

"We thought we would make it known that we would provide lunches to any students, and do it 'no questions asked' so we didn't have to worry about the questions if it mattered where the children lived. The only limitation we put on there is they did need to be in school,” explained Jackson’s Pit Gourmet Grill and Bar owner, Ivy Ridenour.

The owners began passing lunches out the first Monday students didn't have school.

"The first day we gave out 47 lunches, and by the second day it grew to 88 and then it stayed pretty much in the 80s everyday, Monday thru Friday since we started,” said Ridenour.

Meanwhile, Chocolay Ace Hardware Store in Harvey is helping out through a "giving tree."

Owners are asking customers to make donations to support anyone affected and in need due to COVID-19.

"In the week we've had it going, we've collected $700, and we've had a great success with it, but we do need more people to contact us if they have essential items that we might be able to provide,” said Adam Szczepanski, the hardware store’s owner.

Anyone interested in donating or in need and out of work is encouraged to call, email or direct message the store on Facebook.

The store is taking donations for people making masks for healthcare workers too.

"We're currently donating a lot of elastic and bungee cord, and we've seen a lot of success with people that are willing to step up,” said Szczepanski.

Both businesses thank everyone for their support, and reassure they will continue helping until this crisis is settled.