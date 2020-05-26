More Marquette restaurants reopen after holiday weekend

While restaurants in the Upper Peninsula were allowed to reopen last Friday, many of them chose not to open right away.

The 906 Sports Bar and Grill chose to wait, with their reopening happening Tuesday.

"It was a lot to do with the new rules and regulations and everything with OSHA and the health department and things like that. We just wanted to be fully prepared and everything in making sure we are keeping our customers and employees safe with following all of the guidelines that there are now,” said 906 Sports Bar and Grill Assistant Manager, Chris Owsley.

The restaurant needed extra time to get proper sanitizing equipment to prepare for customers.

"There's certain new OSHA-regulated sanitizers that help make it more safe for everyone. We installed touch-less soap dispensers in the bathrooms along with touch-less faucets and everything too. We're just trying to make everything more convenient for everyone, too,” said Owsley.

Vango's also decided to wait until Tuesday to reopen.

"There were several reasons. One was because of the preparation time that was needed and our scheduling had already been done for our employees. So to pull them off of the holiday weekend would have been very difficult and to get the front of the house ready to roll as quickly as we had, that's why we opted to wait,” said Vango’s Co-owner, Michele Butler.

Both Owsley and Butler add that while things may be off to a slower start, they're glad to be back serving customers.

"You can't socially mingle at other tables like we used to. We just have to create that new culture for hopefully a shorter term than a long term. But, it's going well,” Butler said.

