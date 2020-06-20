Moosewood Nature Center holds 'Cans for Critters' can drive

The Moosewood Nature Center on Presque Isle in Marquette is looking forward to re-opening this upcoming week, but before they open their doors, they're asking for help.

The center is holding can drives during regular weekend hours throughout the summer. The Nature Center is ran on a volunteer basis and through memberships and donations. Being closed for the past three months have hurt the center. If you want to help, you can make a monetary donation, or bring in any cans or bottles for center volunteers to return.

The funds raised will pay for food for the animals that the center has on display.

“Also, we're looking to just keep the lights on and the water running, so our needs are fairly simple, but they're significant,” said Center board chair Scot Stewart. “So anything that we can do to increase our income right now is important to us.”

You can bring you cans in noon to 4 p.m. every weekend.

