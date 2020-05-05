Mock fire exercise prepares several UP fire departments for possible emergencies

When a fire arises, firefighters from different airports across the UP say they'll be prepared thanks to a mock fire exercise held today at Sawyer International Airport.

"Over the years’ time, we forget some things, and then every year we learn something new so it is good to know these tactics when an emergency happens. We want to be able to know how to handle it,” said Sawyer International Fire Chief Joe Perry.

Perry says this class almost didn't happen due to COVID-19.

But since this is an essential course the fire firefighters received permission to carry on.

"We took all the precautions necessary to make sure during our classroom, we were all six feet apart and we all wore masks. Everybody in the truck operations, they wore masks and gloves, so we're taking a lot of extra precautions,” explained Perry.

During this reality based training, firefighters are responsible for putting out flames from a plane and rescuing people on board.

"Normally what these people would be doing, men and women alike, they'd be climbing all over the aircraft while it burned and screamed and smoked,” said ARFF Specialist Owner, Wade Boyat.

But due to the virus, the crew kept it simple, while still getting the training across to firefighters.

"People should feel safe when they fly into airports because the people that are there to protect them are well-trained,” said Boyat.

Boyat and UP firefighters look forward to meeting again next year for this annual training.