Mobile app 'Headspace' offering free mental health resources

The coronavirus crisis is a concern for everyone's mental health, so the team behind the mobile mindfulness app “HeadSpace” has teamed with Gov. Whitmer and the state to provide Michiganders with free mental health resources.

These free online resources include tips for stress relief, meditation, sleep and physical activity.

Headspace Chief Science Officer, Megan Jones Bell, says access to free resources like this is more important now than ever, due to an increase in mental health problems and feelings of isolation due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's really important that everyone in the world, especially in the hardest-hit areas, Michigan included, have access to evidence-based tools to promote our mental health when we feel good and when we're struggling,” Jones Bell said.

Click here for the Headspace Michigan resources.

