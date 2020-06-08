Mission Point Nursing Center holds parade for residents

Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Ishpeming provided a unique way for residents to say hello to their loved ones on Monday.

At 2 p.m., nursing staff took the residents outside on both sides of the parking lot. Family and friends were able to drive in and see their family members. Many families even decorated their cars for the event.

With no visitors being able to enter the facility since March due to COVID-19, the staff hopes the parade can help boost the morale of their residents.

“It’s important to the families that they can see their family members are doing well, they’re being taken care of still. With being able to come into the facility during this time, it has been difficult. We’ve been doing facetime visits where we can with people, but to physically see your loved one makes a world of difference,” said Andrea Olson, Administrator of Mission Point.

Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Ishpeming is hopeful that family members will be able to visit their loved ones inside the facility soon.

