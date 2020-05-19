Missing child found after searching woods near Gogebic County campsite

A missing child has been found in Gogebic County, after the boy left his family's campsite Tuesday.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office, around 10:00 a.m. May 19, deputies were dispatched to a campsite near McDonald's Dam in Erwin Township for the report of a missing 4-year-old boy.

The boy's mother told deputies her son was playing with other children nearby and possibly wandered off.

Michigan State Police Wakefield Post Troopers and Gogebic County Search & Rescue joined the deputies, organized a team, and began to search the area.

A Gogebic County deputy on an ATV found the boy in the dense woods about one and half miles away.

The boy was checked over at the campsite by EMS personnel before being returned back to his mother.

The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Gogebic County Search & Rescue, the Michigan State Police Calumet Post K-9 Unit and Beacon Ambulance.