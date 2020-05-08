Missing Sault Ste. Marie man found dead

A missing Sault Ste. Marie man's body was recovered by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department on Friday morning.

According to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, 64-year-old Bruce Burling was last seen on April 9, 2020 near his home on E. Portage Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie. He was reported missing on April 12.

Since his reported disappearance, several agencies conducted an extensive and continuing search of the surrounding area, St. Mary’s River,and the Cloverland Electric power canal and facility. This included the use of specially trained K9 units, drones, and underwater cameras and dive teams provided by the Michigan State Police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sault Tribe Police Dept.

Around 9:25 a.m. May 8, Burling's body was found inside one of the Cloverland Electric turbines fed by the power canal.

After working with the Medical Examiner’s Office, as well as considering other evidence, Burling’s death was deemed a suicide.

His remains were recovered and turned over to a local funeral home.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department worked also with the Cloverland Electric Cooperative, and thanks its employees for their assistance.

Any questions should be directed to lead investigator, Detective Kristin Autore at 906-632-5744