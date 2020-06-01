Minor injuries reported in Sands Township rollover Monday morning

Minor injuries were reported for a rollover crash in Sands Township Monay morning.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on M-553 near the railroad overpass in Sands Township at approximately 6:35 a.m. June 1.

Deputies say a 43-year-old Marquette woman, driving a red, Dodge Grand Caravan, was traveling north on M-553 approaching the overpass when she crossed the southbound lanes and hit the guardrail. Her van left the road and rolled over, stopping on the ORV trail.

A first responder witnessed the crash and was able to assist the driver immediately before EMS personnel arrived.

Deputies say the driver was then transported to UP Health System - Marquette for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Sands Township Fire and EMS, and Mr. Wrecker towing service.