Minor injuries reported in Sands Township rollover Monday morning

(MGN Graphic)
By  | 
Posted:

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Minor injuries were reported for a rollover crash in Sands Township Monay morning.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on M-553 near the railroad overpass in Sands Township at approximately 6:35 a.m. June 1.

Deputies say a 43-year-old Marquette woman, driving a red, Dodge Grand Caravan, was traveling north on M-553 approaching the overpass when she crossed the southbound lanes and hit the guardrail. Her van left the road and rolled over, stopping on the ORV trail.

A first responder witnessed the crash and was able to assist the driver immediately before EMS personnel arrived.

Deputies say the driver was then transported to UP Health System - Marquette for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Sands Township Fire and EMS, and Mr. Wrecker towing service.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus