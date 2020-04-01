Mines could help generate reliable power

Researchers at Michigan Tech are investigating a renewable energy source utilizing abandoned mines.

Michigan Tech researchers have teamed up with researchers at Texas A&M for this project.

The team is looking into using abandoned mine shafts to create hydro-electric storage facilities that could be utilized year round.

The main benefit the researches say, is it's ability as a reliable energy resource that is fuel independent.

"It's dispatchable, meaning if its in a hydroelectric dam and it's 10 below in Houghton and you need the electricity throughout the Upper Peninsula, you can turn on the hydroelectric dam and generate power immediately," said Joe Dancy, a professor at Texas A&M University.

The team is hoping to have a working 3D model of the project this summer and has received interest from energy companies.

