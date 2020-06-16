Millage raised in Delta County

A 911 millage request was discussed at the Delta County Board meeting tonight.

The board approved a request to raise the millage from .45 mills to .75 mills. The extra money will go towards improving the radio transmitter. An 800 mgz transmitter will allow for more coverage and better reception.

“The 911 Authority needs more money to actually support an improvement in the infrastructure. So, they requested the .3 increase,” said Patrick Johnson, a board chair for Delta County.