Mill Creek celebrates Mother's Day with parade

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, many were not able to see their mothers, grandmothers, or maternal figures in person for Mother's Day this year.

Mill Creek Assisted Living, in Marquette, found a way for their residents to see their families, and celebrate the holiday, while still socially distancing. The center held a parade Sunday, where family and friends of residents were able to drive by with signs and balloons. They were also able to honk and shout hello to their loved ones, or see them through the windows of their room.

“At Mill Creek, we do our best to try to keep everyone entertained and taken care of during this time, but nothing beats having family,” said Brenda Alexander, assistant administrator at Mill Creek Assisted Living Center.

Staff said they are looking forward to the day quarantine is lifted and family members can meet with residents in person again.

