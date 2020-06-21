Mill Creek Assisted Living hosts Father's Day classic car parade

Sunday was Father's Day, and just like Mother's Day last month, many are not able to see their loved ones due to COVID-19.

Mill Creek Assisted Living found a way to bring joy to the fathers, grandfathers, and other paternal figures living at the center Sunday with a classic car parade. Family members of residents, or just anyone with a classic car was able to stop by, honk, and wave.

“So this is one way that we can get the families to come on in and wave at their loved ones and create some fanfare for Father's Day,” said Brenda Alexander, assistant administrator at Mill Creek.

Mill Creek and other nursing homes are now open for limited outdoor visits. To schedule one, make sure to call ahead.

