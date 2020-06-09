Midtown Bakery reopens for takeout, delivery

Midtown Bakery in Negaunee is open again after closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bakery’s first day back was Saturday, June 6. It’s offering a full menu of soups, salads and sandwiches along with baked goods.

The owner says things are running smoothly with the newest cleaning guidelines, as it’s something restaurant staff already makes a priority.

“I think for restaurants it’s almost a little easier, because, yes, we’re doing it more often, but it’s something we’re already familiar with. Wiping down things with sanitizer and making sure things are clean is something that always happens in a restaurant.” said Marybeth Kurtz, Owner of Midtown Bakery.

For the time being, they are only open for take out and delivery to Negaunee, Ishpeming and Marquette. Staff is asking anyone entering the bakery to wear a mask and take all necessary precautions.

The bakery's hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m