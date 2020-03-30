Michigan's tourism industry hard hit during coronavirus stay at home order

Michigan's tourism industry has come to a halt as a result of the ongoing stay at home order.

"They used to say, go fishing where the fish are, and right now there are no fish," said Tom Nemacheck, Executive Director, Upper Peninsula Travel & recreation Association.

He says coronavirus and stay at home orders are crushing the Upper Michigan travel industry.

"I've been director here for 25 years. There's been nothing, nothing even close to this. We went to zero. We're talking properties that have 200, 300 rooms are renting one or two rooms a night. So they cannot keep the doors open and we have hotels closing every day," Nemacheck said.

"This is definitely a difficult time for hoteliers," said Travel Marquette's Susan Estler. "Occupancy rates are the lowest the entire U.S. has ever seen. I mean it is rock bottom."

And with funding for the Pure Michigan campaign cut by more than 50 percent, much of the advertising is now taking place online.

"We're living everything online as well," Nemachekl said. "We stopped all the traditional advertising we might think of like purchasing of time or space because there is no interest right now by the people to travel. It's quite the opposite right now. We're all being ordered to stay home."

Places like Travel Marquette saw a need to provide the community with useful information including carry out services, food pantries, COVID-19 relief programs and more.

"We're also looking at adding additional information on our new website when that launches in August," Estler said.

You'll also find a digital version of Travel Marquette's 2020 travel guide.

"it is online virtually. It is a beautiful book," Eslter said. "Because what's the perfect thing for somebody to do is start dreaming and planning and thinking and want to come here."

Despite all this, Upper Michigan's tourism industry still has inertia.

"The majority of people who do visit us are repeat visitors. There is plenty of space because we are the county within the State of Michigan."

