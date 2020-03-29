Michigan's tourism industry feeling fallout from COVID-19

COVID-19 and Governor Whitmer’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order are quickly crippling Michigan’s tourism business according to industry leaders.

Tom Nemacheck, Executive Director of the Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association says there’s no precedent for the affects seen in Michigan’s travel industry since Whitmer’s March 23 announcement.

"They used to say, go fishing where the fish are and right now there are no fish," Nemacheck exclaimed.

Nemacheck says even during our various wartime food shortages rationing and other hardships, citizens were still allowed to come and go as they pleased.

"I’ve been Director here for 25 years. There's been nothing even close to this. We're talking properties that have 200 or 300 rooms are renting one or two rooms a night. So they cannot keep the doors open. We have hotels closing every day," Nemacheck declared.

Susan Estler, Executive Director of Travel Marquette offered a broader perspective.

"This is definitely a difficult time for hoteliers. Occupancy rates are the lowest the entire U.S. has ever seen. I mean it is rock bottom," Estler remarked.

With funding for the 2020 Pure Michigan campaign cut by more than 50% from roughly $36M to $15M, much of the tourism advertising is now taking place online. That means you won’t see the familiar Pure Michigan television commercials or magazine ads this year.

"We're living everything online as well. We stopped all the traditional advertising we might think of like purchasing of time or space because there is no interest right now by the people to travel. It's quite the opposite. They’re being mandated to stay home,” Nemacheck recalled.

Places like Travel Marquette still have an online presence in providing the community with useful information like carry out services, food pantries, COVID-19 relief programs and more.

"We're also looking at adding additional information on our new website when that launches in August,” Estler boasted.

Estler says the Travel Marquette Facebook page will use clever ways to solicit consumer interaction in order to keep Marquette and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula top-of-mind during these times.

Think about what you and your family will do first when it’s safe to travel to Marquette again and feel free to share your thoughts on social media.

You'll also find a digital version of Travel Marquette’s 2020 Travel Guide.

"It is online virtually. It is a beautiful book. Because what's the perfect thing for somebody to do is start dreaming and planning and thinking and want to come here," Estler posited.

It’s difficult to say when or how Michigan’s travel and tourism industry will rebound. As much as we’d like to see a busy 2020 tourist season, there are still more questions than answers.

"Let's just say Marquette. Your medical services are at max right now. If you got 1000 visitors that came tomorrow for some event, and something broke out, your local community people would have a problem because they wouldn’t have the services they need,” Nemacheck hypothesized.

For now, one can only wait and see what happens from the sidelines.

"Our hope now is when it flattens out we will be there in order to make an impact when people are ready to travel and we can tell them we're open. We know that when things get better, we can make a splash very, very fast," Nemacheck reasoned.

Despite these quarantine quandaries, Upper Michigan's tourism industry still has inertia.

"The majority of people who do visit us are repeat visitors. There is plenty of space because we are the county within the state of Michigan," Estler pointed out.

Estler and Nemacheck both also pointed out that Upper Michigan is a drive-to destination. The price of gas is very low right now. Furthermore, Upper Michigan is still someplace special. That's not going away.