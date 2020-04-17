Michigan's spirits buy back program application extended to April 24

Bar and restaurant owners now have an additional week to request a spirits buy back from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC).

Commissioners Friday, April 17, approved an extension of the application deadline to Friday, April 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Gov. Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-46 earlier this week authorizing the MLCC to offer a spirits cash buy back to liquor licensees whose businesses have been affected by Executive Orders related to the continuing COVID-19 health crisis.

“We’re extending the deadline so that more of our licensees, many of whom are small business owners, can take advantage of this unprecedented program,” said MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi. “They are the backbone of Michigan’s hospitality and beverage alcohol industries and are vital to Michigan’s economic vitality. These zero-interest measures are being taken to help sustain the financial viability of these business owners who are being severely impacted by this health crisis.”

This week, the MLCC has directly notified the 6,000+ on-premises licensees of their eligibility, explained how the program works, and issued instructions on how to apply.

Licensees can apply using an online fillable form and inventory form found at www.michigan.gov/lcc or they may submit the application and inventory form by first class mail, postmarked by Friday, April 24, 2020. A list of frequently asked questions about the program are also available on the MLCC website.

For more information on the coronavirus/COVID-19 state of emergency please visit the State of Michigan’s coronavirus website at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and the CDC website at CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

