Michigan's reaction to the new 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order

The extension of Gov. Whitmer’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order has many Michigan residents upset.

Here in the U.P., people feel like Lower Michigan shouldn’t be treated the same as Upper Michigan.

The new order has several new restrictions, one of which says that people cannot travel between two places of residence. This was put into place to keep Lower Michigan residents from traveling to second homes in the u-p and spreading the virus.

But Yoopers aren't happy about the restrictions on motorized boating and certain products that cannot be sold.

“I think you’re going to see a bipartisan group of us sit down with the governor in the next week or two and try and resolve some of this and really look at ways we can start to reopen the economy,” said Senator Sara Cambensy, (D) 109th State House District.

“I continue to believe that the citizens here want to obey laws they want to be cooperative, they want to minimize the risk of spreading this virus and get back to life as usual as quickly as possible,” said Ed McBroom, (R) 38th State Senate District.

Democrats and Republicans are working together to find a way to stay occupied while still staying safe and following the executive order.