Michigan's caseload: new COVID-19 cases downstate

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan, though many recoveries have been reported.

As of Monday, May 25, cases in Michigan were up to 54,881, an increase of 202 new cases over Sunday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,240 total, with 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

There were two new COVID-19 cases reported in the Upper Peninsula on Monday. U.P. case numbers are at 110, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported. The two new cases were both in Marquette County, bringing Marquette County's total up to 54 cases and 10 deaths. There were no new deaths reported in the U.P.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 33,168 as of Friday, May 22. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. As of 3:15 p.m. on Friday, May 21, there are at least 62 recoveries. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 10 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 34 recoveries

Menominee: 1 recovery

The LMAS District Health Department is also listing seven recoveries in their four counties as of May 14.