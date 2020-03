As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Michigan is reporting a total of 993 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and a total of 19 COVID-19 related deaths.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 4,650 with 111 deaths.

This data does not include the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Marquette County.

The numbers come from the state of Michigan's COVID-19 website: Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.