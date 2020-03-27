Michigan updating COVID-19 case reporting time, format

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is rapidly expanding and improving its ability to report data related to the COVID-19 outbreak. As of Friday, March 27, MDHHS will begin reporting COVID-19 case numbers and testing numbers at a new time.

In a daily web update at 3 p.m., the department will provide statewide numbers for:

• Cumulative cases and deaths broken down by county.

• A map illustrating case density by county.

• Percentage of cases by age range (in 10-year increments).

• Overall percentage of cases by sex.

• Overall percentage of deceased by sex.

• Cumulative number of specimens tested for COVID-19.

• Average age, median age and age range of deaths.

“As the number of people tested and case counts have drastically increased in recent days, our team has prioritized how it is reporting this information,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Our goal is to provide timely and accurate data during this pandemic.”

MDHHS will no longer provide a daily breakdown by county of confirmed cases. In an effort to simplify reporting, MDHHS will include those numbers in the cumulative table

Health care providers, local health departments or others may publicly announce cases or deaths before they are included in the statewide count. Local public health departments are a great source of information and may report more details on specific cases than the state.

Providing accurate and timely public information in a rapidly changing situation is a top priority for health officials. As the statewide response changes to meet current needs, there may be additional changes to numbers reported.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.