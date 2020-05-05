Michigan universities facing lawsuits regarding tuition, room and board refunds

Fink Bressack, a downstate law firm, is handling multiple class action lawsuits against Michigan universities regarding refunds in tuition and room and board due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lake Superior State University is one Upper Peninsula university involved in one of the lawsuits.

"When schools went to online education rather than classrooms, labs, seminars, and in-person meetings, they didn't provide any discount or refunds,” said Fink Bressack Managing Partner, David Fink.

Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech have offered partial refunds to students.

As of now, no formal complaint has been brought against either university, but the firm has reached out to students at both schools.

"We're not saying the schools have done something wrong in terms of telling the kids to leave the dorms, telling the kids to not come to classrooms and to learn online. What we're saying is we'll do what you asked us to do, but we shouldn't have to pay for what we're not getting," Fink added.

Michigan Tech commented on the issue in a statement to TV6:

"We are aware that other schools, both in Michigan and nationwide, are facing these types of actions. No law firms have contacted the university regarding any such complaints."

Derek Hall, chief marketing officer NMU, said in a statement to TV6 regarding the issue:

"We know of no legal actions filed and NMU does not comment on pending litigation or speculate on the possibility of future cases. Universities across the state and nation are currently being targeted in a similar manner.”

TV6 has reached out to LSSU for a comment, but has not received a response at this time.

TV6 and FOX UP will update this story as more information becomes available.