Michigan unemployment declined by 97k in May

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget released Michigan’s unemployment rate numbers for May on Wednesday evening.

Michigan’s jobless rate edged down slightly in May to 21.2%, 2.8 points lower than April’s numbers.

Employment in Michigan rose by a solid 256,000 in May, but remained 1 million below February levels. The number of unemployed declined by 97,000, following almost a 900,000 increase in April. May’s Michigan labor force gained 159,000.

The national unemployment rate of 13.3% was down 1.4% in May. Michigan’s rate was 7.9% above the U.S rate. “The May job market was marked by two primary trends: a continuation of record high unemployment and job gains resulting from initial recalls from pandemic-related layoffs,” said Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Jobs rose in most industries in May, but these additions accounted for only 17 percent of the jobs lost in April.”

