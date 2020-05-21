Michigan traffic fatalities remain below 1,000 for all of 2019

Michigan traffic deaths stayed below 1,000 in 2019 for the second consecutive year, according to recently released data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.

The 985 fatalities in 2019 marked a 1 percent increase from 974 fatalities in 2018.

The number of injuries, crashes and serious injuries all remained close to levels from the year before:

Injuries: 75,838 in 2018 to 74,963 in 2019, down 1 percent.

Crashes: 312,798 in 2018 to 314,377 in 2019, up 1 percent.

Suspected serious injuries: 5,586 in 2018 to 5,629 in 2019, up 1 percent.

The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities dropped by 6 percent from 315 deaths in 2018 to 295 in 2019.

“Public safety is more important than ever, and we are constantly searching for ways to save lives,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “The OHSP and its partners will continue to educate the public about ways to stay safe and prevent tragedies.”

In other areas:

- Motorcyclist fatalities decreased from 134 in 2018 to 122 in 2019, down 9 percent.

- Teen fatalities decreased from 63 in 2018 to 60 in 2019, down 5 percent.

- Commercial motor vehicle-involved fatalities decreased from 112 in 2018 to 106 in 2019, down 5 percent.

- Bicyclist fatalities remained at 21 in 2019 for the third consecutive year.

- Pedestrian fatalities increased from 145 in 2018 to 149 in 2019, up 3 percent.

- Deer-involved fatalities decreased from 14 in 2018 to 12 in 2019, down 14 percent.

- Young driver involved-fatalities increased from 106 in 2018 to 124 in 2019, up 17 percent.

The release of the 2019 year-end statistics comes as Michigan navigates through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. When comparing traffic crash data from Jan. 1 - April 30, 2019, to preliminary data for the same four months in 2020, crashes have decreased 29 percent from 100,511 to 71,555. Total fatalities during this four-month period were 260 in 2019 and preliminary data indicates fatalities have dropped 25 percent to 194 in 2020.

More detailed 2019 crash information will be posted to Michigantrafficcrashfacts.org in the coming months. Statewide crash information can be found at Michigan.gov/crash.