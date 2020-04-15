Michigan to begin reporting 'probable' cases of COVID-19

The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) says the state will be changing up its reporting process for COVID-19.

The health department says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) could potentially begin reporting "probable" cases of COVID-19, possibly as soon as Thursday, April 16. So, results will show three coronavirus categories: probable, laboratory confirmed and deaths.

MCHD says this change in reporting may result in a significant increase in reported COVID-19 numbers.

"Probable" cases will include individuals with mild symptoms AND who have met specific exposure requirements, but who have NOT been laboratory test confirmed.

The health department says this expansion is to provide data that may more accurately represent the COVID-19 cases within communities.

MCHD still strongly advises the public to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines, stay home, stay safe and continue proper hygiene, such as hand washing.

