Michigan state park campgrounds prepare to reopen

As the Upper Peninsula continues to reopen in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of sectors prepare for their turn.

Starting this Wednesday, June 10, state forest campgrounds will be reopening. State park campgrounds will reopen on June 22.

"We are very excited for the parks to be open and be at full capacity here," said Debra Gill, unit supervisor for Van Riper State Park and Craig Lake State Park.

There's still plenty of work to be done over the next few weeks to ensure that they're ready to host visitors.

"For now, we are full steam ahead with making sure hazard trees are being cut down, we're getting things cleaned up, sites are getting cleaned up and mowed," said Gill.

All campsites will be open, and parks will not have any restrictions for capacity. Because of this, park officials are continually urging caution.

"The last thing with we want is for anyone in the parks to be sick and to spread that," said Gill.

Sanitation stations, showers and bathrooms will reopen on June 22 in state parks as well, and will require extra cleaning daily by park staff.

"We are planning on doing two full cleanings on the bathrooms, daily,” said Gill. “High touch points like the sanitation stations, any of the fountains, those will be wiped down multiple times a day."

Park officials ask that everyone who comes for the day, or longer, respect guidelines, and do everything they can to make everyone feel safe.

"There will be signage up, reminding folks to wear masks indoors, practice social distancing, and keeping to your site as far as your immediate family, that sort of information," said Gill.

To make a reservation at any state park or state forest campground, visit, here.

