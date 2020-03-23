Michigan state park campgrounds and overnight lodging facilities close, state parks stay open

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Monday, in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-21, it will close state park campgrounds, overnight lodging facilities and shelters, effective now through at least April 13.

State parks and recreation areas will remain open to provide residents with opportunities to get outdoors, provided all visitors adhere to the requirement for proper social distancing – at least 6 feet between yourself and another person – in all areas of the parks.

Gov. Whitmer issued the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order earlier today in an effort to “suppress the spread of COVID-19, to prevent the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed, to allow time for the production of critical test kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment, and to avoid needless deaths.”

The DNR will not be able to honor camping reservations for dates between March 23 and April 13.

Reservations for that time frame will automatically be canceled. Those reservation holders will receive full refunds, including the reservation fee paid at the time reservations were made.

No cancellation/modification fees will be charged.

Reservation holders will receive email notifications once cancellations are processed.

Refunds will be applied to the original payment method.

For questions about reservation cancellations, call 800-447-2757.

