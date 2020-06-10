Michigan schools recognized for their critical role in child, adolescent health

In recognition of teachers, administrators, health champions, community members and students taking initiative to build healthier school environments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recognizing 50 Michigan schools for fostering healthy eating, physical activity habits and tobacco-free lifestyles impacting more than 25,000 students.

"The Michigan schools recognized with School Wellness Awards have gone above and beyond to create healthy environments that support lifelong healthy habits," said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. "Despite unexpected school closures, teachers and staff across the state have continued to support knowledge building and healthy habits through opportunities to participate in physical activity, nutritious meals and snacks and to engage families in health promotion activities using technology."

The Michigan School Wellness Award program is a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Education, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Action for Healthy Kids and the Healthy Kids, Healthy Michigan Coalition. The program aims to engage schools statewide in creating healthy school environments by establishing School Wellness Teams, completing the Healthy School Action Tools and implementing sustainable policy and environmental changes. Schools that have achieved all of these elements are recognized with the top-level Gold award.

This year's winners laud such achievements as building-wide offerings of health education and physical education and enhancements to the physical and social climates in schools, including transforming school meal service. The winners of this year’s School Wellness Awards include:

Gold

Allendale Middle School, Allendale

Brookside Elementary School, Big Rapids

Cherryland Middle School, Elk Rapids

East Jordan High School, East Jordan

East Leroy Elementary School, East Leroy

Ishpeming Middle/High School, Ishpeming

John D. Pierce Middle School, Waterford

Lamora Park School, Battle Creek

Ludington High School, Ludington

MacDonald Middle School, East Lansing

Maple City-Glen Lake Jr/Sr High School, Maple City

McDonald Elementary School, Dearborn

Portland Middle School, Portland

Summit Academy North High School, Romulus

Unionville-Sebewaing Elementary School, Unionville

White Pine Middle School, Saginaw

Silver

Almont Middle School, Almont

Ann J. Kellogg School, Battle Creek

Atherton Elementary School, Burton

Auburn Elementary School, Auburn

Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Wayne

Betsie Valley School, Thompsonville

Blair Elementary School, Traverse City

Creekside Intermediate School, Dexter

David Ellis Academy, Detroit

DeWitt Middle School, DeWitt

Dudley STEM, Battle Creek

Fremont International Academy, Battle Creek

Grass Lake Middle School, Grass Lake

Grayling Elementary School, Grayling

Highland Pines School, Caro

Manton Middle School, Manton

Pennfield North School, Battle Creek

Pennfield Purdy School, Battle Creek

Post Franklin Elementary School, Battle Creek

Robeson Academy, Detroit

Thunder Bay Junior High School, Alpena

Valley View Elementary School, Battle Creek

Vista Charter Academy, Wyoming

Westfield Preparatory High School, Redford

Bronze

Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac, Pontiac

Battle Creek Area Learning Center, Springfield

Bentley Middle School, Burton

Central Elementary School, Muskegon

Henry Ford II High School, Sterling Heights

Marquette Elementary School, Detroit

Pittsford Middle/High School, Pittsfield

Riverview Elementary School, Big Rapids

Shoreline Elementary School, Whitehall

Charles Borromeo Catholic School, Coldwater

To apply for the program, schools provide information about nutrition, physical education/ activity and tobacco-free practices and submit at least one success story. School award winners and more information is available at http://swa.mihealthtools.org. For more information about the Michigan Health and Wellness 4x4 Plan, visit Michigan.gov/healthymichigan.