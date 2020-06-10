Michigan schools recognized for their critical role in child, adolescent health

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - In recognition of teachers, administrators, health champions, community members and students taking initiative to build healthier school environments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recognizing 50 Michigan schools for fostering healthy eating, physical activity habits and tobacco-free lifestyles impacting more than 25,000 students.
"The Michigan schools recognized with School Wellness Awards have gone above and beyond to create healthy environments that support lifelong healthy habits," said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. "Despite unexpected school closures, teachers and staff across the state have continued to support knowledge building and healthy habits through opportunities to participate in physical activity, nutritious meals and snacks and to engage families in health promotion activities using technology."
The Michigan School Wellness Award program is a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Education, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Action for Healthy Kids and the Healthy Kids, Healthy Michigan Coalition. The program aims to engage schools statewide in creating healthy school environments by establishing School Wellness Teams, completing the Healthy School Action Tools and implementing sustainable policy and environmental changes. Schools that have achieved all of these elements are recognized with the top-level Gold award.
This year's winners laud such achievements as building-wide offerings of health education and physical education and enhancements to the physical and social climates in schools, including transforming school meal service. The winners of this year’s School Wellness Awards include:
Gold
Allendale Middle School, Allendale
Brookside Elementary School, Big Rapids
Cherryland Middle School, Elk Rapids
East Jordan High School, East Jordan
East Leroy Elementary School, East Leroy
Ishpeming Middle/High School, Ishpeming
John D. Pierce Middle School, Waterford
Lamora Park School, Battle Creek
Ludington High School, Ludington
MacDonald Middle School, East Lansing
Maple City-Glen Lake Jr/Sr High School, Maple City
McDonald Elementary School, Dearborn
Portland Middle School, Portland
Summit Academy North High School, Romulus
Unionville-Sebewaing Elementary School, Unionville
White Pine Middle School, Saginaw
Silver
Almont Middle School, Almont
Ann J. Kellogg School, Battle Creek
Atherton Elementary School, Burton
Auburn Elementary School, Auburn
Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Wayne
Betsie Valley School, Thompsonville
Blair Elementary School, Traverse City
Creekside Intermediate School, Dexter
David Ellis Academy, Detroit
DeWitt Middle School, DeWitt
Dudley STEM, Battle Creek
Fremont International Academy, Battle Creek
Grass Lake Middle School, Grass Lake
Grayling Elementary School, Grayling
Highland Pines School, Caro
Manton Middle School, Manton
Pennfield North School, Battle Creek
Pennfield Purdy School, Battle Creek
Post Franklin Elementary School, Battle Creek
Robeson Academy, Detroit
Thunder Bay Junior High School, Alpena
Valley View Elementary School, Battle Creek
Vista Charter Academy, Wyoming
Westfield Preparatory High School, Redford
Bronze
Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac, Pontiac
Battle Creek Area Learning Center, Springfield
Bentley Middle School, Burton
Central Elementary School, Muskegon
Henry Ford II High School, Sterling Heights
Marquette Elementary School, Detroit
Pittsford Middle/High School, Pittsfield
Riverview Elementary School, Big Rapids
Shoreline Elementary School, Whitehall
Charles Borromeo Catholic School, Coldwater
To apply for the program, schools provide information about nutrition, physical education/ activity and tobacco-free practices and submit at least one success story. School award winners and more information is available at http://swa.mihealthtools.org. For more information about the Michigan Health and Wellness 4x4 Plan, visit Michigan.gov/healthymichigan.