Michigan releases COVID-19 case numbers for Tuesday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing at a quick rate in Michigan.

As of Tuesday, April 7 at 3 p.m., cases in Michigan were up to 18,970, an increase of 1,749 new cases over Monday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 845 total, with 118 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 39, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been four deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by five over Monday's numbers. One additional case was added in Mackinac County, bringing that county's total to 3 cases and no deaths. In Marquette County, cases increased by four, bringing that county's total to 19, with two deaths reported.

