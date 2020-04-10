Michigan records more than 200 COVID-19 daily deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 22,783, an increase of 1,279 new cases over Thursday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 1,281 total, with 205 new deaths in the last 24 hours. That's the highest daily increase in deaths for Michigan.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 48, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been seven deaths reported, including the most recent one announced Friday in Dicksinson County, the county's second death in just three confirmed cases.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased again Friday, including one new case in Gogebic County, bringing that county's totals to three with one death. There were also three new cases in Marquette County, bringing that county's total to 21 cases, with two deaths. Chippewa County also recorded a new death, according to numbers on the state coronavirus website.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order through April 30.

