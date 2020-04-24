Michigan legislature works to limit Governor Whitmer's power

Michigan's Republican-led Legislature is working to limit Governor Gretchen Whitmer's power after her recent extension to Michigan’s stay-at-home order despite their efforts to reopen the state's economy.

"We want to make sure that we continue to remain vigilant, and if we can slow the spread of COVID-19 then that's a good idea, but we don't need to shut down the entire economy to do it,” said Rep. Beau LaFave, (R) from the 108th State House District.

During a rare session held Friday in Lansing, a resolution creating an oversight committee passed by voice vote to assess Governor Whitmer's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans in the legislature believe this committee, consisting of both Republicans and Democratic members, will give concerned residents "deserved answers" from state officials about decisions made during the pandemic.

"It's important that we begin having a joint committee, and let them begin their work,” said State Sen. Ed McBroom, (R) from the 38th State Senate District.

Meantime, the Senate passed legislation to shorten the window the governor could declare a state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act, and repealed Governor Whitmer's emergency powers under a 1945 law completely.

Governor Whitmer previously stated she will not sign bills taking any power from herself or future governors.

"I think that we see that now some of that law writing wasn't done very well, and to leave the opportunity for the people to express their opinion on things during a long drawn out crisis like this isn't the way our citizens our comfortable with,” explained McBroom.

In response to Governor Whitmer's new executive order, Senator McBroom is satisfied with her decision to lift previous restrictions.

"I'm pleased to see the change, and that she has been responding to some of the public pressure, and to pressure from us in the legislature,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Representative Sara Cambensy (D) from the 109th State House District says in a statement:

“Now is not the time to focus our efforts on what one party feels our Governor did wrong during the first month of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Michigan legislators expect discussion to continue as both Senate Bills now advance to the House of Representatives for consideration.