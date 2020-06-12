New no-fault reform bill set to create big changes for Michigan drivers

A new no-fault reform bill is bringing changes for Michigan drivers, most notably, potential savings for those in the state with the most expensive car insurance in the country.

The bill that was signed into law last year, will go into effect on policies issued or renewed after July 1.

“The biggest highlights is you’re going to have choices and selections in the new Michigan auto insurance reform and they are going to be within the Personal Injury Protection and the Bodily Injury,” said Tyler Gauthier, Account Executive for Gauthier Insurance.

Among the coverage included in PIP, or Personal Injury Protection, is medical coverage and some funeral expenses.

Previously, Michigan was the only state to offer and mandate drivers carry unlimited PIP, but starting July 2 drivers will have choices.

“These selections are not going to be made easily and you are going to want to check with your insurance agent to make sure you are making the right selection,” said Matthew Bloch, Commercial Account Executive for Gauthier Insurance.

The tiers will include the previously mandatory unlimited option, a $500,000 limit and other options ranging down to no PIP coverage that requires the insured to have Medicare among other requirements.

“Changes can be made pretty easily,” said Gauthier. “Each insurance company is going to send you a form 60-90 days prior to your renewal to fill out. You can fill that out on your own, but as we recommend just take that form into your agent.”

Included in the reform is a mandate that insurance companies reduce PIP rates and guarantee they will have a reduction for the next eight years.

“Now if you don’t want to do it right now and wait until renewal, that’s not a problem,” stated Gauthier. “And actually for a lot of our clients we are suggesting wait until renewal especially if it’s within a month or two of that July 2 effective date.”

The new bill makes for five levels of PIP coverage:

1) Unlimited coverage; mandatory until June 2

2) Up to $500,000

3) Up to $250,000

4) Up to $50,000

5) Opt-out of PIP medical if the insured has Medicare Parts A and B and other household members have polices that cover car crash injuries

For more information about the new changes, visit the state’s website here