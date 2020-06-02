Michigan credit unions donate to Midland flood relief

On May 19, Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Midland and Gladwin Counties following catastrophic flooding as a cause of dam breakages. The two dam breaks, which happened after heavy rain, caused approximately 10,000 people in the area to immediately evacuate their homes. The next day, Saginaw and Arenac Counties were included in the counties under a state of emergency due to the flooding events.

By May 21, President Trump responded to Whitmer’s request for federal funding, declaring the flooding a federal emergency.

In response, the Michigan Credit Union League (MCUL) and Michigan Credit Union Foundation (MCUF) are donating $10,000 each in support of those impacted by the flood. On top of that $20,000, an additional $85,450 has been pledged from credit unions, chapters, executives and other employees. MCUF expects total donations to reach $100,000 to $150,000.

Midland area credit unions and the Mid-Michigan Chapter of Credit Unions are preparing to utilize these donations in the form of grants to be able to help hundreds of families deal with flood damage to their homes. The grant application process is expected to open sometime during the week of June 1.

“In a world that is so divided and angry these days, I know for sure that I can count on the credit union industry to help me see that collaboration and kindness do exist!” said Mid-Michigan Chapter President Bridget Staffileno.

In 2018, following the historic flooding in the state’s Upper Peninsula, the Michigan credit union community quickly rose to the occasion, showing support for victims with nearly $48,000 in donations. That amount was spread over 59 individual grants, helping victims offset damages incurred by the flooding, particularly severe damages to homes.

“We know this is a financially difficult time, so it isn’t an easy time to ask for donations. However, having this flood happen during the COVID-19 crisis means its victims are in an even more precarious situation. It has been heartening to see Michigan’s credit unions recognize this and, once again, step up to show support for their neighbors in need,” said MCUL CEO Dave Adams.

