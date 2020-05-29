Michigan court of appeals rules on Marquette County sexual assault case

The Michigan court of appeals has reached a decision in the case of a man who was found guilty of sexual assault in a Marquette Circuit courtroom.

Don Paul Matilla was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison by the Marquette County Circuit Court for the charge of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges stem from several incidents with a child whom he forced into sexual acts from the ages of 12 until she was 15 years old.

The victim confronted Matilla in a Facebook message in February of 2017, which Matilla’s then-girlfriend Mary Snell, intercepted. Snell got a hold of another family member, who revealed that she was also a victim of Matilla’s sexual abuse, also when she was 14 or 15 years old. Snell then reported this to the police, who began an investigation.

In his appeal, Matilla argued that the trial court made a mistake by allowing the other victim to be considered in the case against him and that there was a lack of corroboration for the victim’s account of the events. The court of appeals rejected this argument, upholding the Marquette County Circuit court’s decision.

