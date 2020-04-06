Michigan coronavirus numbers increase by just over 1.5K Monday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing at a quick rate in Michigan.

As of Monday, April 6, cases in Michigan were up to 17,221, an increase of 1,503 new cases over Sunday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 727 total, with 110 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 33, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been four deaths reported.

New cases Monday include a woman in Dickinson County.

A new reported death is that of 74-year-old Gary Johnson of Republic in Marquette County, who died on Sunday afternoon. Johnson was confirmed with COVID-19 on March 28.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.