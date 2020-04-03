Michigan coronavirus cases jump almost 2K in 24 hours

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing at a quick rate in Michigan.

As of Friday, April 3, cases in Michigan were up to 12,744, an increase of 1,953 new cases over Thursday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 479 total, with 62 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 23, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. New cases today include one new case each in Delta and Mackinac counties. Marquette County is up two cases, including a confirmed case at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

