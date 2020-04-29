Michigan construction to resume May 7 under Gov. Whitmer order

Construction can resume in Michigan on May 7 under an impending order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The governor plans to sign an executive order Friday that loosens her stay-at-home order for the construction industry, Whitmer spokesman Zack Pohl confirmed Wednesday.

"No one should be surprised that the governor would open a lower risk field like she has said at previous press conferences," said Pohl in a statement to TV6 & FOX UP.

The news was first reported Tuesday night by the Michigan Information & Research Service newsletter.

Gov. Whitmer has a news conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. eastern time Wednesday. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP.

Gov. Whitmer's stay-at-home order is in effect until May 15. She said Monday she may soon allow construction to restart in Michigan if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop and testing rises. Home builders in Upper Michigan say they have been preparing to safely restart.

Michigan had about 180,000 construction workers in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was not immediately clear how many lost work due to the pandemic, though road projects were allowed to continued under Whitmer's stay-at-home orders which started March 24.

Jeff Wiggins, director of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, estimated that 70 to 80 percent of construction work has been halted, delayed or canceled.

Gov. Whitmer unveiled her plan Monday to re-engage sectors of Michigan's economy by region.