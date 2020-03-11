BREAKING: Michigan confirms first positive cases of coronavirus

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced two Michigan residents tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease on Tuesday evening, the first confirmed in the state.

One of the cases is an adult female from Oakland County with recent international travel and the other is an adult male from Wayne County with recent domestic travel.

The governor has declared a state of emergency to maximize efforts and assist local governments and officials to slow the spread of the virus.

Gov. Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Oakland County Health Division and Wayne County Health Department confirming these cases in a press release Tuesday evening.

Local health departments will be working diligently to identify anyone who has come in close contact with these cases and recommend they be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

There are steps residents can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

The State of Michigan and MDHHS will announce additional recommendations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.