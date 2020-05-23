Michigan confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 54k, no new UP cases on Saturday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan, though many recoveries have been reported.

As of Saturday, May 23, cases in Michigan were up to 54,365 an increase of 432 new cases over Friday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,223 total, with 65** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in the Upper Peninsula on Saturday. U.P. case numbers are at 108, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 28,234, as of Friday, May 15. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. As of 3:15 p.m. on Friday, May 21, there are at least 62 recoveries. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 10 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 34 recoveries

Menominee: 1 recovery

The LMAS District Health Department is also listing seven recoveries in their four counties as of May 14.

**The deaths announced on Saturday include 44 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more information from the Michigan DHHS, or the CDC, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

