Michigan cases increase to more thank 30K

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Friday, April 17 at 3:00 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 30,023, an increase of 760 new cases over Thursday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 2,227 total, with 134 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 60, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been nine deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by one in Mackinac County and two in Marquette County Friday. Mackinac County is now at five cases and no deaths, while Marquette County is up to 29 cases, with five total deaths.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving a press conference at 3 p.m. eastern. She plans to open parts of the state economy on May 1.

